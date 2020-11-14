LLVM Has Fleshed Out Its Plan For Replacing "Master" With "Main"
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 14 November 2020 at 09:09 AM EST. 2 Comments
LLVM --
Back during the summer LLVM developers began devising plans for a new default branch name in Git for fostering the development of the open-source compiler stack. Like a growing number of open-source software projects, they have been working to move away from Git's current default of "master" as the main development branch. Beginning next month, that should now be a reality.

While back in June some were calling for "immediate" action in LLVM ceasing use of the "master" Git branch name, the LLVM Foundation and other stakeholders have been spending the past few months not only deciding on the new branch name but how to make the transition as painless as possible.

In an update on renaming the default branch, Mike Edwards of the LLVM Foundation shared their plans to replace the master Git branch with the "main" branch.

In just under one month on 7 December they plan for the master to main transition. Beginning in late November they will be making a "test-main" Git branch for testing their new processes. The test-main branch will verify their setup for automatically copying commits from master to this temporary branch.

On 7 December they will then lock the master branch and make it read-only and switch the GitHub action to mirror commits from the new main branch to the master branch. At that point, LLVM developers are to make their commits to the main branch.

One month later on 7 January they plan to delete the master branch entirely. That gives developers and testers time to update their build systems, test/QA scripts, and other infrastructure that is relying on pulling from "master" to instead use the new "main" branch.
2 Comments
Related News
LLVM Clang 12 Adds Support For AVX-VNNI
LLVM Adds A SPIR-V CPU Runner For Handling GPU Kernels On The CPU
Red Hat's Tom Stellard Now Serving As LLVM Release Manager
LLVM Clang 12 Adds Support For Vectorization Using Glibc's Vector Math Library
LLVM Clang 12 Merges Support For x86_64 Microarchitecture Levels
Facebook Is Looking To Upstream Their BOLT Binary Performance Optimizer Into LLVM
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance