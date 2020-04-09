F18/FLANG Merged Into LLVM 11 Codebase As Modern Fortran Compiler

Following a number of setbacks over recent months, the modern Fortran "f18" compiler front-end to LLVM has been upstreamed under the FLANG branding.
The code originally developed under the the f18 compiler as a project by Arm, NVIDIA, etc is now living in the upstream LLVM mono repository under the Flang name.
This Fortran front-end is written in modern C++17 code and supports MLIR and other modern LLVM features. This Fortran compiler came together in recent years thanks to multiple organizations. Last year LLVM approved of adding this compiler front-end to upstream LLVM while it's taken longer than anticipated for getting the code squared away for upstreaming.
But this morning Flang with its 134k lines of new code were merged. At this point the Fortran compiler isn't being enabled by default until it has further stabilized.
