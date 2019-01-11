The New LLVM Repository Is Now Officially Available Via Git On GitHub

The LLVM project has long been transitioning from Subversion-centered development to using Git around GitHub. The new "LLVM monorepo" Git setup is now considered finalized.
A few days ago I wrote about the LLVM transition to Git nearly being finalized while the announcement hit the wire yesterday of its success. James Knight who has been working on this initiative announced, "The new official monorepo is published to LLVM's github organization. At this point, the repository should be considered stable -- there won't be any more rewrites which invalidate commit hashes (barring some _REALLY_ good reason...)."
Users can still commit to Subversion as an import process is still running every minute and documentation is still being worked on for helping the developers conform to the new workflow.
This de facto LLVM Git location is llvm/llvm-project and hosts not just the core LLVM code but also Clang, LLD, Compiler-RT, and the many other LLVM sub-projects within the single repository. This isn't to be confused with the former (and still maintained) "llvm-mirror/" GitHub repositories that have long been continuously mirroring the LLVM SVN repositories.
1 Comment