FLANG Fortran Compiler Preparing To Land In The LLVM Source Tree

It looks like the FLANG Fortran compiler (also previously referred to as f18) could soon be landing in the LLVM source tree and in time for the LLVM 10.0 branching.
Earlier this year the LLVM Foundation approved this Fortran compiler led by NVIDIA for integration as an official sub-project. There has been some roundabouts on this latest naming whether it be f18, Fortran, or FLANG, but in the end the FLANG name has been the consensus with being to Fortran as Clang is to C/C++/Objective-C.
The plan announced today would be to land Flang in the LLVM mono repository before the LLVM 10.0 branching in mid-January.
Those wanting to try out the Flang compiler today can do so via flang-compiler/f18 on GitHub.
