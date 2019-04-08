LLVM Accepts NVIDIA's "f18" Fortran Compiler As An Official Fortran Compiler

This week the LLVM Foundation formally accepted "f18" as part of the LLVM project. This is the initiative led by NVIDIA in developing a modern LLVM-based Fortran compiler.
For the past number of months, NVIDIA has been working on the new "f18" Fortran compiler for LLVM as a Fortran compiler replacement to the earlier "Flang" effort. The F18 compiler leverages modern C++ code and other improvements compared to the earlier Flang effort.
The LLVM Foundation has now determined this Fortran compiler will be officially accepted as part of LLVM. Chris Lattnerannounced the admission this week as the latest exciting update for the LLVM project.
