LLVM Developers Discuss Improved Decision Making Process
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 16 January 2020 at 12:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM project founder Chris Lattner has proposed a new decision making process for the LLVM compiler stack around new sub-project proposals, new social policies, changes to core infrastructure, and other key changes.

Lattner is proposing a process similar to the Swift language's Evolution Process (to which Lattner has been involved with Swift), Rust's RFC process, Python PEP, and other similar processes for different programming languages. The motivation is to provide clearer steps for developers wishing to propose effectively fundamental changes to the project with no code owners. And, yes, there still is the LLVM Foundation for more project related matters where as the process changes here are technical focused.

Of the possibilities express by Lattner is creating a new organization for decision making on technical matters. His initial proposal can be found via this GitHub Gist. The discussion is setup for the LLVM mailing list. So far the feedback has been favorable to the proposal.
