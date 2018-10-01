2018 LLVM Developers' Meeting Videos Now Online
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 19 November 2018
For those wishing to learn more about the LLVM compiler stack and open-source compiler toolchains in general, the videos from October's LLVM Developers' Meeting 2018 in San Jose are now online.

There are videos from 33 sessions of the 2018 LLVM Developers' Meeting ranging from talking about OpenMP, implementing OpenCL for CPUs in LLVM, the Nintendo Switch toolchain, DWARF v5, Clang's various tools, memory tagging, and more.

All of the 2018 LLVM videos can be found via this playlist.

More details on last month's compiler conference can be found via llvm.org/devmtg.
