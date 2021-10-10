Red Hat Is Making It Easy To Run Bleeding-Edge LLVM/Clang On Fedora

Red Hat's Platform Tools team is making it very easy to run the very bleeding edge, development version of the LLVM toolchain and Clang compiler on the current versions of Fedora.
A Copr repository is now being maintained that builds nightly snapshot packages for the latest versions of Fedora Linux (currently F34 / F35 / Rawhide) for all of the major CPU architectures. This in turn makes it very easy to test out the freshest LLVM compiler support not only for the Clang C/C++ compiler itself but related sub-projects like LLD.
The Copr repository details can be found via fedora-llvm-team/llvm-snapshots. More details on this new daily LLVM packaging initiative via the Fedora devel list.
This is akin to apt.llvm.org that has been going on for years in offering the bleeding-edge LLVM toolchain components packaged up for various Debian and Ubuntu releases.
