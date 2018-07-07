LLVM Clang Now Supports -mcpu=native On 64-bit ARM
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 7 July 2018 at 09:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
For those compiling code on AArch64 (64-bit ARM) systems with LLVM Clang and tuning for your particular SoC, the Clang compiler now supports -mcpu=native.

The -mcpu option is used by compilers for determining the micro-architecture / processor type to be used for performance tuning. While this option has worked on AArch64 when specifying the CPU name, it hasn't worked with a value of "native" like it does with other architectures. But now with the latest LLVM Clang SVN/Git, -mcpu=native will work on AArch64 for making it easier than having to remember the actual CPU name or if wishing to maintain generic build scripts that work across different ARM64 systems while still tuning for each CPU.

The -mcpu=native support for AArch64 in Clang landed on Friday with this commit. The change will be present in the LLVM/Clang 7.0 release due out in September.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM 6.0.1 Released
LLVM Gets ARMv8.4 Enablement, GCC Gets Cortex-A76 Support
LLVM's OpenMP Offloads Liboffload Into Oblivion
Some Compiler Performance Benchmarks With The Zapcc Caching Compiler
Zapcc Caching C++ Compiler Open-Sourced
Release Planning Is Underway For LLVM 7.0, Shipping In September
Popular News This Week
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option
Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 Released