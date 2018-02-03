LLVM 7.0 / Clang 7.0 Is Now Under Development
3 January 2018
LLVM/Clang 6.0 has been branched, thus making LLVM/Clang 7.0 open for development on master.

The LLVM 6.0 branching has taken place a few weeks earlier than is traditionally done to satisfy an unnamed, large user of LLVM to jive with that company's internal testing processes. The branching / feature development is now over but the release candidates will not begin until mid-January.

The tentative plan is to then officially release LLVM 6.0.0 on 21 February after at least two release candidates. But as we've seen with past releases, it's quite possible the release could get dragged out if there are open blocker bugs.

There are a number of new LLVM 6.0 / Clang 6.0 features.

Now on trunk/master it's 7.0.0 with the stable LLVM/Clang 7.0 then expected for release around September~October per LLVM's traditional release cadence.
