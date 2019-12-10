LLVM / Clang 10.0 Should Be Out In Late February Or Early March
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 10 December 2019
Google's Hans Wennborg is once again stepping up to manager the next feature release of LLVM and sub-projects like Clang. If all goes well, LLVM 10.0 will be out with Clang 10.0 and friends before the end of February.

For the projected release date of 26 February to be realized, Wennborg is aiming to branch the code (and thereby the feature freeze) around 15 January and after that to issue the first release candidate.

A second LLVM 10.0 release candidate would be penciled in for early February.

If all goes well, LLVM 10.0 would be out around 26 February but as has often proved in recent LLVM release cycles, it's certainly possible to have release delays due to bugs. So should be a "normal" LLVM release of recent times, more than likely it will slip into March.

This planned LLVM 10.0 release schedule jives with what we're used to seeing out of the LLVM project for delivering new releases around March and September of each year. Details on the LLVM mailing list.

LLVM / Clang 10.0 should be another noteworthy update and we'll be around with fresh compiler benchmarks when the time comes.
