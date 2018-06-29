LLVM Gets ARMv8.4 Enablement, GCC Gets Cortex-A76 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 29 June 2018 at 05:29 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
It's been another busy week in compiler land for ARM.

First up, the GCC compiler now officially supports the Cortex-A76. The A76 is the new Cortex processor announced back in May for yielding much better performance and efficiency, especially for AI and machine learning.

Thanks to Kyrylo Tkachov of ARM, that support has landed. The Cortex-A76 is now officially supported and targeting this CPU enables ARMv8.2-A with dotproduct and FP16 support. The cortex-a76 is supported for mcpu/mtune options as well as cortex-a76.cortex-a55 if using a SoC where the A76 cores are paired with the smaller A55 cores.

Over in the ARM LLVM space, as of this morning that compiler stack has landed ARMv8.4-A support. This latest ARMv8 revision is now a supported architecture and the LLVM upbringing includes support for the optional new crypto algorithms around SHA3/SHA512 and SM3/SM4. Back in January is when GCC began prepping for ARMv8.4-A.

ARMv8.4-A was announced last year by ARM and includes a Secure EL2 mode, the aforementioned crypto additions, new activity monitors, improved support for virtualization, Memory Partitioning and Monitoring (MPAM), and other architectural improvements.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM's OpenMP Offloads Liboffload Into Oblivion
Some Compiler Performance Benchmarks With The Zapcc Caching Compiler
Zapcc Caching C++ Compiler Open-Sourced
Release Planning Is Underway For LLVM 7.0, Shipping In September
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
LLVM 5.0.2 Released With Spectre Variant Two Mitigation
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns