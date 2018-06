It's been another busy week in compiler land for ARM.First up, the GCC compiler now officially supports the Cortex-A76. The A76 is the new Cortex processor announced back in May for yielding much better performance and efficiency , especially for AI and machine learning.Thanks to Kyrylo Tkachov of ARM, that support has landed . The Cortex-A76 is now officially supported and targeting this CPU enables ARMv8.2-A with dotproduct and FP16 support. The cortex-a76 is supported for mcpu/mtune options as well as cortex-a76.cortex-a55 if using a SoC where the A76 cores are paired with the smaller A55 cores.Over in the ARM LLVM space, as of this morning that compiler stack has landed ARMv8.4-A support . This latest ARMv8 revision is now a supported architecture and the LLVM upbringing includes support for the optional new crypto algorithms around SHA3/SHA512 and SM3/SM4. Back in January is when GCC began prepping for ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A was announced last year by ARM and includes a Secure EL2 mode, the aforementioned crypto additions, new activity monitors, improved support for virtualization, Memory Partitioning and Monitoring (MPAM), and other architectural improvements.