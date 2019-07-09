LLVM's RISC-V Compiler Back-End Looks To Go Official For 9.0 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 9 July 2019 at 04:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
LLVM's RISC-V CPU back-end has made immense progress over the past few years and now for the LLVM 9.0 release due out at the end of August or early September could become official.

The RISC-V compiler back-end currently within the LLVM tree has been treated as "experimental" but for the in-development 9.0 release it could become an "official" back-end. Alex Bradbury who maintains this RISC-V code has requested this official status change.

Thanks to good unit test coverage, a 100% pass rate on the GCC torture suite, and other good test coverage, there is an effort now to make this RISC-V target official for LLVM.

Details on the request can be found via this mailing list thread.
1 Comment

