LLVM 9.0-RC3 Released With The Official Compiler Release Coming Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 1 September 2019 at 10:26 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LLVM 9.0 is past due for release but it looks like this compiler stack along with sub-projects like Clang 9.0 could be released in the coming weeks.

LLVM 9.0 missed its released target on 28 August and a third release candidate was issued on Friday by release manager Hans Wennborg.

With LLVM 9.0-RC3, all known blocker bugs have now been resolved clearing its path for the official release. So assuming no serious blockers are uncovered, LLVM 9.0.0 could be officially released in the coming days. Though brought up this weekend was a regression for NetBSD support, but it looks like that may just be a fix that needs back-porting.

LLVM 9.0 Release Candidate 3 is available from LLVM.org.

Stay tuned for our feature overview and more benchmarks of LLVM/Clang 9.0 over the coming week.
