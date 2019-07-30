LLVM 9.0-RC1 Arrives For Testing
While LLVM 9.0 was branched nearly two weeks ago and it was anticipated that the release candidate would immediately follow, only yesterday did 9.0-RC1 materialize.

Ongoing LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg managed to clear LLVM 9.0-RC1 for release on Monday. The very brief announcement can be read on llvm-dev.

The nearly two week delay was due to Wennborg working to address some LLVM issues prior to tagging this first release candidate.

A second release candidate of LLVM 9.0 is expected this month while the official LLVM 9.0.0 release and its sub-projects like Clang 9.0 will be released at the end of August or more than likely now in September given the long time from branching to RC1.

But at least the wait should be worth it - stay tuned for more LLVM9 compiler comparison benchmarks and our usual feature overview.
