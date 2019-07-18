Feature work is over on LLVM 9.0 as the next release for this widely-used compiler stack ranging from the AMDGPU shader compiler back-end to the many CPU targets and other innovative use-cases for this open-source compiler infrastructure.
Ongoing LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg branched the LLVM 9.0 code-base this morning while in turn opening LLVM 10.0 development on trunk/master. This also marks the 9.0 branching for all LLVM sub-projects.
Already are a handful of blocker bugs to LLVM 9.0 for different issues. If all goes well the first release candidate of LLVM 9.0 will happen tomorrow, LLVM 9.0-RC2 in early-to-mid August, and the official LLVM 9.0.0 release could happen around 28 August. But as is often the case, there could be delays that push LLVM 9.0 into September. Details on the branching via the mailing list.
LLVM 9.0 is bringing Navi support to the AMDGPU compiler back-end, the new AMDGPU GFX908 Vega target for that un-released workstation part, good RISC-V support, IBM MASS library support on POWER, Intel Cooperlake support, AVX-512 additions, JITLink, and various other improvements and new features.
Stay tuned for more LLVM/Clang 9.0 benchmarks as the release approaches.
10 Comments