LLVM 9.0 Released With Ability To Build The Linux x86_64 Kernel, Experimental OpenCL C++
19 September 2019
It's coming almost one month behind schedule, but LLVM 9.0 is out today along with the Clang 9.0 C/C++ compiler and associated sub-projects for this open-source compiler infrastructure.

LLVM 9.0 is an exciting release with bringing the ability to build the mainline Linux x86_64 kernel using LLVM/Clang 9.0 now that "asm goto" support was finally added. The AArch64 support was in better standing previously but now at long last the mainline Clang 9.0 compiler can build the current Linux kernel releases with not needing any extra patches on either side, just point the kernel build CC to Clang.

There are also many other LLVM 9.0 + Clang 9.0 features including AMD Navi support, other AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end enhancements, official support for the RISC-V back-end, AMD Zen 2 "znver2" support, new Intel CPU features are supported, and experimental OpenCL C++ support. See the aforlinked feature overview for more details.

The brief LLVM 9.0 release announcement can be read on LLVM.org. Now it's onwards to the LLVM 10.0 release in about six months time.
