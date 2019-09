The LLVM 9.0 release is running a few weeks behind schedule but should be out in the days ahead along with other LLVM sub-project releases like Clang 9.0. Here's a look at what's on tap for this half-year update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure.Coming with LLVM 9.0 includes new/improved functionality like: The big amounts of Navi/GFX10 enablement for the AMDGPU compiler back-end. IBM MASS vectorization library support for POWER.- Various optimizations.The Clang 9.0 compiler meanwhile is bringing: The Intel Cooperlake CPU target is added for that forthcoming Xeon family. Initial bits for Intel Sapphire Rapids and the new ENQCMD instruction. Clang-Scan-Deps was merged for faster dependency scanning.- Various OpenCL C additions as well as experimental support for C++17 features in OpenCL.- Clang-Format can now format C# files.- Support for "asm goto" so the mainline Linux x86_64 kernel can now build and boot with Clang 9.0. YEAH!Stay tuned for the LLVM/Clang 9.0 release in the coming days and more compiler benchmarks on Phoronix.