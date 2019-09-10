The LLVM 9.0 release is running a few weeks behind schedule but should be out in the days ahead along with other LLVM sub-project releases like Clang 9.0. Here's a look at what's on tap for this half-year update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure.
Coming with LLVM 9.0 includes new/improved functionality like:
- The big amounts of Navi/GFX10 enablement for the AMDGPU compiler back-end.
- The new GFX908 Vega target for the "Arcturus" GPU.
- The RISC-V back-end is now officially supported.
- AVX512 VP2INTERSECT support.
- JITLink has landed.
- IBM MASS vectorization library support for POWER.
- Various optimizations.
The Clang 9.0 compiler meanwhile is bringing:
- The AMD Zen 2 "znver2" support.
- Initial C2x language mode support.
- Modules support is enabled in the C++2a mode.
- Time trace profiling data can now be easily generated.
- BFloat16 support.
- The Intel Cooperlake CPU target is added for that forthcoming Xeon family.
- Initial bits for Intel Sapphire Rapids and the new ENQCMD instruction.
- Interface Stubs for interface libraries to ELF shared objects.
- Clang-Scan-Deps was merged for faster dependency scanning.
- Arm Cortex-A76 support.
- Various OpenCL C additions as well as experimental support for C++17 features in OpenCL.
- Clang-Format can now format C# files.
- Support for "asm goto" so the mainline Linux x86_64 kernel can now build and boot with Clang 9.0. YEAH!
Stay tuned for the LLVM/Clang 9.0 release in the coming days and more compiler benchmarks on Phoronix.
8 Comments