LLVM stable point release manager Tom Stellard has released LLVM 8.0.1 as the first minor update to this spring's LLVM 8.0 code-base.
We are hopefully only a few weeks away from seeing LLVM 9.0 at the end of August or early September, but for those making use of LLVM 8.0 today there is now LLVM 8.0.1 along with associated updates like Clang 8.0.1. The v8.0.1 update just incorporates various fixes back-ported to its code-base from March.
More details on LLVM 8.0.1 from its basic release announcement. A look at the back-ported fixes can be found via the release/8.x branch.
