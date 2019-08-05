LLVM 8.0.1 Released With Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 5 August 2019 at 06:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
LLVM stable point release manager Tom Stellard has released LLVM 8.0.1 as the first minor update to this spring's LLVM 8.0 code-base.

We are hopefully only a few weeks away from seeing LLVM 9.0 at the end of August or early September, but for those making use of LLVM 8.0 today there is now LLVM 8.0.1 along with associated updates like Clang 8.0.1. The v8.0.1 update just incorporates various fixes back-ported to its code-base from March.

More details on LLVM 8.0.1 from its basic release announcement. A look at the back-ported fixes can be found via the release/8.x branch.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM Plans To Complete Transition To Git From SVN By October
LLVM 9.0-RC1 Arrives For Testing
LLVM 9.0 Feature Work Is Over While LLVM 10.0 Enters Development
LLVM's RISC-V Compiler Back-End Looks To Go Official For 9.0 Release
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM
Clang "Interface Stubs" Merged For Offering Interface Libraries To ELF Shared Objects
Popular News This Week
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Manjaro Moving Ahead With Snap Support, Bundling Proprietary FreeOffice
System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware
Purism Finally Announces The Firmed Up Specifications For The Librem 5 Smartphone
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X SMT Linux Performance Benchmarks