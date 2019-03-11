LLVM 8.0 had been expected for release prior to the end of February, but now as we approach the middle of March, this major compiler update along with associated sub-projects like Clang 8.0 have yet to see the light of day.
LLVM 8.0 is running quite tardy at this point compared to its 27 February release target. On Friday a fourth release candidate was issued as their second unscheduled RC while this morning it was announced a fifth RC is likely coming out in the days ahead. LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg announced a fifth release candidate is on the way for picking up another new commit.
That latest patch (r355743) leading to an RC5 is for addressing a regression inside LLVM around __builtin_constant_p. So Hans has warned with an RC5 on the way, testers short on time should just plan on testing that as opposed to the current RC4, but ideally testing both candidates.
If LLVM 8.0 RC5 is the last release and comes out in the next few days, we could potentially see LLVM/Clang 8.0.0 final ship towards the end of this week or more than likely will be coming out next week.
At least there's many exciting new/improved features to LLVM 8.0, Clang 8.0, and related projects.
Add A Comment