After being delayed the better part of one month, LLVM 8.0 officially set sail this morning.
LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg announced the release a few minutes ago and summed up this half-year update to LLVM and its sub-project as: "speculative load hardening, concurrent compilation in the ORC JIT API, no longer experimental WebAssembly target, a Clang option to initialize automatic variables, improved pre-compiled header support in clang-cl, the /Zc:dllexportInlines- flag, RISC-V support in lld. And as usual, many bug fixes, optimization and diagnostics improvements, etc."
See our LLVM / Clang 8.0 feature overview to learn more about the new hardware support bits and other mostly user/developer-facing changes. This is another hearty update to LLVM and coming out a few weeks ahead of GCC 9.
