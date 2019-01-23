While LLVM 8.0 embarked on its feature freeze and subsequent code branching last week, tagged today the first release candidate was tagged for this upcoming compiler stack release.
Release manager Hans Wennborg announced, "It took a little longer than planned, but it's looking good." RC1 binaries are not yet available but the sources are out for testing.
If all goes well, LLVM 8.0-RC2 will be out in early February while the official LLVM 8.0.0 release along with the new releases fur sub-projects like Clang will be out before the end of February.
See our LLVM 8.0 feature list to get an idea for the new features including Intel Cascade Lake support, continued AMDGPU work, a lot of ARM work, and various other additions as the latest six-month update to this widely-used and liberally licensed compiler infrastructure.
