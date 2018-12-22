LLVM 7.0.1 Released To Deliver Various Bug Fixes While One ABI-Breaking Issue Remains
Tom Stellard of Red Hat has announced the release of LLVM 7.0.1 that incorporates a variety of fixes introduced over the past few months.

In the three months since LLVM 7.0, the release branch has landed a variety of bug/regression fixes and now culminated with the 7.0.1 point release to end out the year. A look through the merged patches can be found via the commits on release_70.

Stellard announced the official LLVM 7.0.1 this morning on the project's mailing list.

Worth noting is that another LLVM 7.x.x point release will be coming... There is one sticky issue that's been discovered where it leads to ABI incompatibility with the GCC compiler. But simply fixing it for LLVM 7.0.1 would break ABI compatibility with LLVM 7.0.0. So the developers are likely to put out a special release soon as LLVM 7.0.2 or 7.1.0 where the sole change is this ABI compatibility fix with GCC but where it breaks binary compatibility from LLVM 7.0.0, so developers/packagers can choose whether they want to preserve LLVM 7.0.0 compatibility or GCC compatibility. Details on that bug here.
