LLVM 7.0 Is Ready For Release
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 17 September 2018 at 07:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
The LLVM/Clang 7.0 release had been running a bit behind schedule and warranted a third release candidate, but this week LLVM 7.0.0 is now ready to ship.

Release manager Hans Wennborg announced minutes ago on the mailing list that the 7.0.0 release has been tagged in their source tree. This ends up being the same as last week's 7.0-RC3 except for release notes and documentation updates.

LLVM 7.0.0 is now ready to ship, but it likely won't be until later in the week before the new release is officially announced due to the time needed to spin pre-compiled release binaries, etc. If you want it now, you can grab the 7.0.0 tag from SVN/Git.

There are many nice improvements in LLVM 7.0 and the Clang 7.0 C/C++ compiler.

LLVM / Clang 8.0 development is meanwhile open on master as their next release coming around February~March, just around the time of the GCC 9.1 stable release.
