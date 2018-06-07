Continuing LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg has begun discussing plans for the upcoming LLVM 7.0 release.
As is usual with LLVM's six-month release cadence, the next release should be out in September as usual. But while LLVM normally branches for its second release of the year around mid-July, LLVM 7.0 might branch around the start of August. Due to Wennborg having a later summer holiday this year, he would like to branch when he gets back to work at the start of August.
Once branched in August, the first release candidate would be out while a second release candidate would be out by the end of August. If all goes well, LLVM 7.0.0 and Clang 7.0 and friends could release around 5 September.
He's currently soliciting feedback for this release proposal on llvm-dev. Getting LLVM 7.0 out around the start of September should be good for ideally seeing this release in Ubuntu 18.10, Fedora 29, etc, for providing the bleeding-edge Clang compiler support as well as the newest AMDGPU LLVM back-end support, etc.
