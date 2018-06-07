Release Planning Is Underway For LLVM 7.0, Shipping In September
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 7 June 2018 at 10:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
Continuing LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg has begun discussing plans for the upcoming LLVM 7.0 release.

As is usual with LLVM's six-month release cadence, the next release should be out in September as usual. But while LLVM normally branches for its second release of the year around mid-July, LLVM 7.0 might branch around the start of August. Due to Wennborg having a later summer holiday this year, he would like to branch when he gets back to work at the start of August.

Once branched in August, the first release candidate would be out while a second release candidate would be out by the end of August. If all goes well, LLVM 7.0.0 and Clang 7.0 and friends could release around 5 September.

He's currently soliciting feedback for this release proposal on llvm-dev. Getting LLVM 7.0 out around the start of September should be good for ideally seeing this release in Ubuntu 18.10, Fedora 29, etc, for providing the bleeding-edge Clang compiler support as well as the newest AMDGPU LLVM back-end support, etc.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
LLVM 5.0.2 Released With Spectre Variant Two Mitigation
EuroLLVM 2018 Session Videos Now Available
LLVM-Strip Introduced As An Alternative To GNU Strip
Glow: An LLVM Optimizing Compiler For Neural Networks
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub