While only two release candidates were on the schedule for LLVM 7.0, release manager Hans Wennborg today opted for a third RC that he intends to be the final test version before officially releasing the LLVM 7.0.0 collection.
LLVM 7.0 RC3 was released this morning as the last release candidate and incorporates the recent bug fixing that's went on since the RC2 release at the end of August. Assuming no serious issues are uncovered, this version should be very close to LLVM 7.0.0 final.
Those wishing to try out the LLVM 7.0 RC3 compiler stack can find it via llvm-dev.
See this morning's LLVM / Clang 7.0 feature overview to learn more about what's new in this half-year update to this open-source compiler stack.
