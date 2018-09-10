LLVM 7.0 RC3 Released - The Last Release Candidate
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 10 September 2018 at 12:13 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
While only two release candidates were on the schedule for LLVM 7.0, release manager Hans Wennborg today opted for a third RC that he intends to be the final test version before officially releasing the LLVM 7.0.0 collection.

LLVM 7.0 RC3 was released this morning as the last release candidate and incorporates the recent bug fixing that's went on since the RC2 release at the end of August. Assuming no serious issues are uncovered, this version should be very close to LLVM 7.0.0 final.

Those wishing to try out the LLVM 7.0 RC3 compiler stack can find it via llvm-dev.

See this morning's LLVM / Clang 7.0 feature overview to learn more about what's new in this half-year update to this open-source compiler stack.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
A Look At The Features Coming With LLVM 7.0 & Clang 7.0
LLVM/Clang Gets Plumbed For Kernel Memory Sanitizer
LLVM 7.0 RC2 Along With The Updated Clang Can Be Tested This Weekend
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released
LLVM 7.0 RC1 Compiler Stack Available For Testing
LLVM / Clang 7.0 Branching Today, Releasing In September
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Series Expectations On Linux