LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg tagged the second release candidate this week of LLVM and its associated sub-projects like Clang.
LLVM 7.0-RC2 has seen "a bunch of merges" for fixing the initial fall-out from the past six months worth of development on this compiler stack. Several bugs were fixed in the process. At least from some recent tests I did on the branched LLVM/Clang 7.0 code, it's been working out great on several Linux x86_64 boxes.
The RC2 tag announcement was made on llvm-dev while the latest LLVM7 code can be fetched from SVN or Git.
The LLVM developers are tentatively planning for the official LLVM 7.0.0 release around 5 September, assuming all show-stopping bugs are resolved in time. Some fresh LLVM Clang vs. GCC compiler benchmarks on Linux will be coming up soon on Phoronix.
