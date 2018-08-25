LLVM 7.0 RC2 Along With The Updated Clang Can Be Tested This Weekend
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 25 August 2018 at 04:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg tagged the second release candidate this week of LLVM and its associated sub-projects like Clang.

LLVM 7.0-RC2 has seen "a bunch of merges" for fixing the initial fall-out from the past six months worth of development on this compiler stack. Several bugs were fixed in the process. At least from some recent tests I did on the branched LLVM/Clang 7.0 code, it's been working out great on several Linux x86_64 boxes.

The RC2 tag announcement was made on llvm-dev while the latest LLVM7 code can be fetched from SVN or Git.

The LLVM developers are tentatively planning for the official LLVM 7.0.0 release around 5 September, assuming all show-stopping bugs are resolved in time. Some fresh LLVM Clang vs. GCC compiler benchmarks on Linux will be coming up soon on Phoronix.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released
LLVM 7.0 RC1 Compiler Stack Available For Testing
LLVM / Clang 7.0 Branching Today, Releasing In September
C++17 Filesystem Support Lands In LLVM's Libc++ Library
Speculative Load Hardening Lands In LLVM For Spectre V1 Mitigation
Apple Working On New Specialized Compilers Based On LLVM
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
USB Patches Posted For Linux 4.19 Kernel, Including The New USB-C DisplayPort Driver
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts