While the sources have been tagged in Git for several days now, the binaries are now available too with LLVM 7.0 RC1 now officially being announced.
Hans Wennborg has announced the availability of LLVM 7.0 RC1, including sub-projects like Clang 7.0 RC1. Downloads of LLVM 7.0 RC1 are available from here.
At least one more LLVM 7.0 release candidate is expected before officially shipping LLVM 7.0 around this time next month.
As far as LLVM 7.0 features go, we'll have our thorough feature overview up soon but for now you can see our brief recap of the LLVM 7.0 work in this previous article. LLVM 7.0 represents another sizable six-month update to this compiler stack and its Clang C/C++ compiler front-end. Fresh LLVM 7.0 benchmarks are also on the way.
