LLVM / Clang 7.0 Branching Today, Releasing In September
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 1 August 2018 at 09:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
Not only is Mesa 18.2 ending feature development today to begin their release candidates, but LLVM 7.0 and its sub-projects like Clang 7.0 also happens to have aligned with a similar release schedule.

LLVM 7.0 and its sub-projects were just branched in Git/SVN and preparations have begun for pushing out the first release candidate. At least a second release candidate will follow later in August before they are planning to officially release LLVM 7.0.0 on or around 5 September.

Among the many additions and improvements to the LLVM 7.0 compiler stack over the past half-year include many improvements to the AMDGPU back-end (including the new Vega 20 and its deep learning instructions and also 32-bit pointers is another big AMDGPU LLVM addition), speculative load hardening as a Spectre V1 feature, bits of OpenCL C++ / OpenCL 2.2, LLVM-MCA was merged as a machine code analyzer, and various other enhancements and additions. A more complete LLVM/Clang 7.0 feature overview will come when I've had more time to go back through all of the commits and past Phoronix articles.

Look for the LLVM 7.0 release in early September and of course there will be some fresh LLVM/Clang benchmarks coming up on Phoronix.

Developing now on master in LLVM 8.0 that should then debut as stable around March of 2019.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
C++17 Filesystem Support Lands In LLVM's Libc++ Library
Speculative Load Hardening Lands In LLVM For Spectre V1 Mitigation
Apple Working On New Specialized Compilers Based On LLVM
LLVM Clang Now Supports -mcpu=native On 64-bit ARM
LLVM 6.0.1 Released
LLVM Gets ARMv8.4 Enablement, GCC Gets Cortex-A76 Support
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru