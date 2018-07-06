LLVM 6.0.1 Released
6 July 2018
Tom Stellard at Red Hat has continued with his duties of serving as the LLVM point release manager and today formally issued the LLVM 6.0.1 update.

LLVM 6.0 was released in early March with many improvements over LLVM 5.0 as well as for sub-projects like Clang 6.0, LLDB 6.0, etc. The LLVM 6.0.1 update, as is tradition for LLVM point releases, just introduces bug/regression fixes.

With being strictly bug fixes, LLVM 6.0.1 remains API/ABI compatible with LLVM 6.0.0. The brief details on today's LLVM 6.0.1 release can be found via LLVM.org.
