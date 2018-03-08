Today marks the long-awaited release of LLVM 6.0 as the slightly late half-year update to this open-source compiler stack and its sub-projects like Clang, LLD, etc.
Among the changes to find with LLVM 6.0 / Clang 6.0 are:
- Improved scheduler models for several x86 micro-architectures, including most Intel CPUs from Sandy Bridge and newer.
- The AMD Zen "znver1" scheduler model is also now considered effectively complete with LLVM 6.0.
- Clang 6.0 now defaults to C++14 by default (GNU++14) rather than C++98. This matches the behavior of GCC while the actual C++14 support has been in place for Clang for quite a while now with -std=gnu++14, this is simple a change in the default.
- Early bits of C++2A support in Clang.
- Retpoline support for Spectre Variant 2 mitigation on Linux, though this support is also being back-ported to LLVM 5.0.
- Intel Icelake CPU support.
- Many other improvements and new features.
The brief LLVM 6.0.0 release announcement can be read on llvm-announce.
Onwards now to LLVM 7.0 for release in late 2018. GCC 8.1 meanwhile should be released within the next few weeks as its first stable GCC 8 release as part of the annual GNU compiler toolchain update.
