Hans Wennborg as the continuing LLVM release manager has begun drafting plans for the LLVM 6.0 release process.
Continuing with their usual half-year release cadence, their goal is to ship LLVM 6.0.0 by early March.
Usually the branching / feature freeze for the first LLVM release of the year happens in mid-March, but this time there is talk of moving it up to 3 January as extending this period. Wennborg notes that "one large consumer of the branch" is hoping to see this branching take place sooner to benefit their testing and allowing them to jump on the 6.0 release branch.
These LLVM 6.0.0 release scheduling details are currently being hashed out on llvm-dev. Long story short, the 6.0 feature freeze / branching will happen at some point in January while the 6.0.0 stable release should be out in early March. That LLVM/Clang 6.0 release will be right around the same time as the stable GCC 8 (GCC 8.1) stable release.
