The third release candidate is available today of LLVM 6.0 and its associated components like Clang, Compiler-RT, libc++, LLDB, etc.Hans Wennborg just announced the 6.0.0 RC3 milestone that is now available for download If testing of this near-final LLVM/Clang 6.0 build goes well, he expects to do the official v6.0 tag in the days ahead.See our LLVM 6.0 feature overview to learn about all of the big ticket items in this six-month open-source compiler update.