LLVM 6.0-RC1 Makes Its Belated Debut
17 January 2018
While LLVM/Clang 6.0 was branched earlier this month and under a feature freeze with master/trunk moving to LLVM 7.0, two weeks later the first release candidate is now available.

Normally the first release candidate comes immediately following the branching / feature freeze, but not this time due to the shifted schedule with a slow start to satisfy an unnamed company seeking to align their internal testing with LLVM 6.0.

Hans Wennborg announced LLVM 6.0-RC1 as being tagged in Git/SVN. Release binaries are not yet available with those processes only beginning now following the tag. If you don't want to build LLVM/Clang 6.0-RC1 yourself, the various OS/platform packages will become available in the days ahead.

There will be at least one more release candidate in early February while the developers hope to officially release the LLVM 6.0.0 compiler stack on 21 February.

This six month update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure and its notable C/C++ compiler front-end is bringing with it a number of improvements.
