LLVM 6.0 Is Being Branched In One Week, LLVM 7.0 Development To Begin
27 December 2017
LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg is moving ahead with plans to branch the LLVM 6.0 code and its components earlier than anticipated.

In early December the LLVM 6.0 release proposal was laid out and it included branching two weeks earlier than is traditionally done, due to an unnamed large LLVM consumer of the code requesting the change to better align with that company's internal testing. So now the LLVM 6.0 branching will happen on 3 January, but it will be treated as a "slow start" with no release candidates coming for the first two weeks but developers can begin testing and nominating patches.

The LLVM 6.0 release candidates will then begin in mid-January and the hope is to issue the official LLVM 6.0 release and adjoining Clang 6.0 compiler, etc, by late February -- or early March, as sometimes LLVM releases due get dragged out for bug fixing. Wennborg posted confirmation of next week's branching to llvm-dev.

The LLVM Git/SVN master code next week will then begin the process of developing LLVM 7.0 release for its late 2018 release.
