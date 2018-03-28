LLVM 5.0.2-RC1 Released With Spectre Patches
While LLVM 6.0 is available as the latest and greatest stable Mesa release, LLVM 5.0.2 is in the works for releasing in the days ahead. Besides normal bug fixes, LLVM 5.0.2 also carries the compiler-side Retpoline patches for Spectre.

LLVM 6.0 already has its Spectre patches while the work was backported to LLVM 5.0 given the severity of this CPU vulnerability. That work along with other fixes have been queued up for this upcoming LLVM 5.0.2 release.

Tom Stellard at Red Hat has tagged 5.0.2-rc1 so users/developers can begin testing.

This RC1 is coming a few days behind the original schedule so now LLVM 5.0.2 will likely be out as stable in early April.
