While LLVM 6.0 is now available and it includes the Retpoline compiler-side support for Spectre V2 mitigation, an LLVM 5.0.2 point release is coming to back-port it to their previous stable series.
Tom Stellard at Red Hat is planning to do an LLVM 5.0.2 release primarily for getting the Spectre mitigations out there for those that may not yet want to switch to the newly-christened LLVM 6.0.0 release.
Tom is planning to issue the LLVM 5.0.2-rc1 release on 19 March and to do the official release then on 26 March.
Meanwhile, he's planning to wrap up the LLVM 6.0.1 point release in May and to ship it in early June.
Those point release details for those interested in the specifics can find them on the LLVM mailing list.
