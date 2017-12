LLVM 5.0.1 is now available as the first and likely only point release to LLVM 5.0 LLVM 5.0.1 incorporates bug fixes that were requested for back-porting to LLVM 5.0 rather than waiting for LLVM 6.0. LLVM 5.0.1 retains API/ABI compatibility with LLVM 5.0.0.The very brief LLVM 5.0.1 release announcement can be read on llvm-announce LLVM 6.0 meanwhile should be out by the end of February as the next six-month update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure stack.