While the LLVM 5.0.1 bug-fix release was originally expected last month, after going through three release candidates the stable version is now expected to arrive next week.
Tom Stellard of Red Hat announced on Thursday that 5.0.1-rc3 has been tagged. He expects this to be the final release candidate and to then officially declare v5.0.1 next week.
LLVM 5.0.1 is the culmination of various fixes back-ported from their development code and other minor enhancements with this interim release ahead of next year's LLVM 6.0 release. LLVM 5.0.1 will likely be the only point release before LLVM 6.0 that is scheduled to happen in March.
Meanwhile, release planning is now underway for the LLVM 6.0 feature update that has been baking a ton of changes over the past few months.
Add A Comment