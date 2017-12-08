LLVM 5.0.1 Expected For Release Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 8 December 2017 at 05:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
While the LLVM 5.0.1 bug-fix release was originally expected last month, after going through three release candidates the stable version is now expected to arrive next week.

Tom Stellard of Red Hat announced on Thursday that 5.0.1-rc3 has been tagged. He expects this to be the final release candidate and to then officially declare v5.0.1 next week.

LLVM 5.0.1 is the culmination of various fixes back-ported from their development code and other minor enhancements with this interim release ahead of next year's LLVM 6.0 release. LLVM 5.0.1 will likely be the only point release before LLVM 6.0 that is scheduled to happen in March.

Meanwhile, release planning is now underway for the LLVM 6.0 feature update that has been baking a ton of changes over the past few months.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
Initial C17 Language Support Lands In LLVM Clang 6.0 SVN
LLVM 6.0 Release Planning, Stable Debut Slated For March
GCC Lands Cannonlake, Skylake Costs; LLVM/Clang Gets Intel CET
Intel Icelake Support Added To LLVM Clang
LLVM 5.0.1 Is Coming In The Next Few Weeks
Intel Begins Working On "Knights Mill" Support For LLVM/Clang
Popular News
C++17 Is Now Official
Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes
Armory Is A Very Promising 3D Game Engine With Full Blender Integration
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
AMDGPU's Scheduler Might Get Picked Up By Other DRM Drivers
AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver