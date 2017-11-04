Tom Stellard of Red Hat will once again be taking up duties as point release manager for LLVM.
Tom has now tagged a 5.0.1-rc1 release for testers to begin trying out this first bug-fix update to LLVM 5.0, which itself was released in early September.
Per his announcement, the official 5.0.1 merge deadline is in about two weeks time and thus bug fixes are still being welcomed for this first LLVM 5 update. The stable 5.0.1 update should be officially out the door by the end of the month.
LLVM 6.0 meanwhile as the next feature release to this compiler stack will be out in February~March of next year.
Add A Comment