LLVM Continues Working On Its Transition From SVN To Git
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 19 October 2018 at 01:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
In addition to LLVM's multi-year effort on re-licensing their code, some developers also remain hard at work on officially migrating the project from an SVN development workflow to Git.

For the past few years LLVM has been wanting to move from SVN to Git. While there are read-only Git copies of the LLVM repositories already and it's been that way for a while, officially moving over their code-bases to Git has proven to be a challenge for preserving all of the branches, keeping accurate commit messages, etc, for a sane transfer process. This is just like the complex process of moving the GCC compiler over to Git as well.

James Knight provided a status update on the LLVM Git repository process this week. Those interested in all of the fine details as to the current state can find them via this mailing list post. The short story is they are making a lot of headway, some open questions and challenges remain, and hopefully in the not too distant future this goal will be reached. Wrapping up now in San Jose is also the annual LLVM Developers' Meeting where this topic is also being discussed.
