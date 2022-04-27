LLVM 14.0.2 Released With The Compiler Moving To Bi-Weekly Releases
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 27 April 2022 at 05:41 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LLVM 14.0.1 released just earlier this month while already LLVM 14.0.2 is out today. LLVM normally sees just a single point release and traditionally happened mid-to-late in the development cycle ahead of LLVM's next major release. But now LLVM is moving to shipping point releases every two weeks.

Rather than waiting three or more months for the first and only LLVM point release, the new release schedule for the LLVM project is for shipping new point releases every two weeks. These bug-fix releases will be strictly that and will maintain API/ABI compatibility with the current major release. Under this release schedule they are planning for roughly five point releases before stopping to then focus on getting the next major LLVM release out the door. The LLVM major releases are sticking to their roughly six month cadence.


LLVM release manager Tom Stellard this morning announced LLVM 14.0.2. There are three dozen fixes in this release to address issues on RISC-V, CMake build problems, and more. RISC-V seems to be the real stand out though with receiving the most fixes for this bi-weekly release.

LLVM 15.0 meanwhile will be out in September~October with the next batch of shiny compiler features.
