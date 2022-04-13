LLVM 14.0.1 Released To Provide Many Bug Fixes

LLVM 14.0 was just released last month while shipping today is already the LLVM 14.0.1 release with this point milestone coming much sooner than usual.
Normally the lone LLVM point release doesn't come until three months or so after the major release, but under a new release strategy by Tom Stellard, the goal was to get it out sooner. Now LLVM 14.0.1 is here with a big batch of fixes just under one month since LLVM 14.0's original debut.
Per the LLVM Discourse there is a wide range of fixes in LLVM 14.0.1 from AArch64 bugs to Compiler-RT and libcxx fixes, and a range of other mostly smaller bugs addressed.
LLVM 14.0.1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
LLVM 15.0 meanwhile as the next feature release for the LLVM/Clang compiler stack will be out this autumn.
Add A Comment