LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support

LLVM 13.0 was tagged overnight as the latest half-year update to this widely-used, very powerful open-source compiler stack.
LLVM 13.0 is now available with many features that accumulated over the course of the summer. Some of the LLVM 13 highlights include:
- Flang as the Fortran front-end is now included in the official LLVM binary packages.
- The LLDB executable is now included with the official pre-built LLVM binaries packages.
- Initial Assembly support for Armv9-A Realm Management Extension (RME) and Scalable Matrix Extension (SME).
- Many improvements to the OpenCL kernel language support within Clang, including using OpenCL C version 1.2 by default if no other version is specified. The ".clcpp" file extension is also now supported for C++ for OpenCL files. A number of new OpenCL extensions are also supported as well as early OpenCL C 3.0 support.
- Clang now supports the loop transformation directives from OpenMP 5.1.
- Many improvements to the clang-format utility.
- An assortment of improvements to Clang's static analyzer.
- The LLVM-MCA machine analyzer now supports in-order processors.
- LLDB now supports AArch64 SVE register access, AArch64 Pointer Authentication, and support for debugging using MTE.
- Libcxx now includes std::filesystem feature-complete support on Windows using MinGW. Libcxx also has working C++20 concepts library support and other C++20 features implemented.
- AMDGPU back-end support for GFX1013 RDNA2 APUs.
- The overdue AMD Zen 3 scheduler model was added.
LLVM 13.0 along with the sources to all of the LLVM sub-projects can be found via LLVM on GitHub.
