LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support

LLVM 13.0 was tagged overnight as the latest half-year update to this widely-used, very powerful open-source compiler stack. LLVM 13.0 is now available with many features that accumulated over the course of the summer. Some of the LLVM 13 highlights include:- Flang as the Fortran front-end is now included in the official LLVM binary packages.- The LLDB executable is now included with the official pre-built LLVM binaries packages.- Initial Assembly support for Armv9-A Realm Management Extension (RME) and Scalable Matrix Extension (SME).- Many improvements to the OpenCL kernel language support within Clang, including using OpenCL C version 1.2 by default if no other version is specified. The ".clcpp" file extension is also now supported for C++ for OpenCL files. A number of new OpenCL extensions are also supported as well as early OpenCL C 3.0 support.- Clang now supports the loop transformation directives from OpenMP 5.1.- Many improvements to the clang-format utility.- An assortment of improvements to Clang's static analyzer.- The LLVM-MCA machine analyzer now supports in-order processors.- LLDB now supports AArch64 SVE register access, AArch64 Pointer Authentication, and support for debugging using MTE.- Libcxx now includes std::filesystem feature-complete support on Windows using MinGW. Libcxx also has working C++20 concepts library support and other C++20 features implemented.- AMDGPU back-end support for GFX1013 RDNA2 APUs.- The overdue AMD Zen 3 scheduler model was added.LLVM 13.0 along with the sources to all of the LLVM sub-projects can be found via LLVM on GitHub