Merged last week to mainline LLVM 13.0 was the new "GFX1013" target for the AMDGPU shader compiler. Well, it landed twice as at first had to be reverted after breaking the build bots / sanitizer testing.
GFX1013 is the newest graphics target for AMDGPU LLVM. Notable out of the commit is confirmation that it's for an RDNA2-based APU. Like with the other RDNA2 GPUs, the compiler target does confirm that GFX1013 does feature ray-tracing support with the BVH ray-tracing instructions being present.
Current rumors put the Ryzen 6000 series APUs as featuring Zen 3 (or Zen 3+) CPU cores with RDNA2 graphics. These "Rembrandt" APUs are also expected to launch with DDR5 memory support. Some more recent rumors put the Rembrandt APUs as having up to 12 CUs. In any case it will be great to see AMD APUs coming with RDNA2 in moving beyond Vega graphics.
The LLVM 13.0 compiler stack should be out as stable in September while waiting for the rest of the open-source AMD Radeon Linux graphics stack to get ironed out for AMD's next-gen APUs.
1 Comment