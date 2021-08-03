LLVM 13 Feature Development Is Over, LLVM 14 Enters Development

LLVM 13.0 feature development has ended with the code now branched and the first release candidate tagged.
LLVM 13 brings AMD Zen 3 tuning, the GFX1013 target being added to the AMDGPU back-end for RDNA2 APUs, guaranteed tail calls are now supported via statement attributes for C and C++, many improvements to clang-format, the build system now allows building multiple distributions, support for ARMv9-A's Realm Management Extension (RME), the Hexagon target now supports the V68/HVX ISA, C API improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.
LLVM 13.0 was developed over the past six months while the code was branched and LLVM 13.0.0-rc1 is now tagged. Testing and binary builds are now beginning.
There should be a second release candidate of LLVM 13.0 out around the end of August and a third in early September. If all goes according to schedule, LLVM 13.0.0 should be out before the end of September.
Meanwhile LLVM 14.0 is now the version in development on Git main for its debut next spring.
