LLVM 12.0.1 is available today as the only planned point release to this spring's release of LLVM 12.
LLVM 12.0.1 only consists of bug fixes to this open-source compiler stack and remains API/ABI compatible with LLVM 12.0.0. A variety of bug fixes were merged into LLVM 12.0.1 since April and now after going through its release candidate phase has been declared stable.
For those looking toward new compiler features, LLVM 13.0 remains under development and its stable release is expected by the end of September. The LLVM 13.0 branching is already coming up later this month followed by its release candidates.
The brief LLVM 12.0.1 announcement can be read on the project's mailing list. Source downloads for this open-source compiler stack are available via GitHub.
Add A Comment