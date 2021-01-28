LLVM 12.0-RC1 Available For Testing This Latest Open-Source Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 28 January 2021 at 07:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
Following the LLVM 12 code branching earlier this week, the first release candidate of the forthcoming LLVM 12.0 is now available for testing.

As noted in that earlier article, LLVM 12 is bringing many big ticket items like the x86-64 microarchitecture feature level support in conjunction with the GCC/GNU camp, Intel Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids support, initial AMD Zen 3 support, squaring away C++20 support, and improvements to Clangd and other LLVM toolchain components. LLVM 12 is shaping up to be another great half-year update to this open-source compiler toolchain that is widely used throughout the industry.

LLVM 12.0.0 should be out around the start of March but first up is this RC1 release available for testing and then a second release candidate before the end of February. If all goes well, only the two release candidates will be warranted and the release cycle won't get dragged out with extra RCs due to bugs.

Those wanting to help in testing LLVM 12.0-RC1 can find LLVM/Clang sources via GitHub. There are also the 12.0-RC1 tags for other sub-projects like the Flang Fortran compiler, Compiler-RT, libc++, LLD, LLDB, Polly, and OpenMP support.

We'll be cranking up our LLVM/Clang 12 benchmarks over the coming weeks.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM 12 Ends Feature Work With Better C++20 Support To Intel Sapphire Rapids + AMD Zen 3
Following LTO, Linux Kernel Patches Updated For PGO To Yield Faster Performance
LLVM 11.0.1 Tagged As The Latest Stable Bits For This Open-Source Compiler
LLVM Adds Initial Support For PowerPC LE
AMD Zen 3 Support Published For The LLVM Clang Compiler
C++20 Is Still Settling While LLVM Clang Already Adds Option For Starting C++2b/C++23
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
Pyston 2.1 Released With Striving For High Performance Python
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Apple M1 Open-Source GPU Bring-Up Sees An Early Triangle
Ubuntu 21.04 To Stick With GNOME 3.38 Desktop
WireGuard Is Now Available For pfSense