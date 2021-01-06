While LLVM 12.0 should be out around March as the next half-year feature update to this innovative and widely-used open-source compiler stack, LLVM 11.0.1 is now being christened as the only planned stable point release to LLVM 11.
LLVM 11.0.1 has just over 300 patches since the release of LLVM 11.0 last October. There are many fixes for AArch64, LLDB, CUDA compilation support with -std=c++20, support for building reproducible tarballs, and an assortment of other random fixes throughout. The reproducible tarballs for LLVM are coming by means of dropping superfluous metadata.
LLVM 11.0.1 was tagged overnight with all of the source components. For those making use of LLVM binary packages, release testers are still assembling all of the binary builds.
So for now this is the latest and greatest stable LLVM release while LLVM 12 will be out in roughly two months.
