After being one and a half months late, LLVM 11.0 is now tagged and ready to ship.
Release candidates not shipping on schedule and the need for additional RCs in recent weeks due to open bugs led to the LLVM 11.0 release schedule falling well off track. But in any case LLVM 11.0 is now available for download from LLVM's GitHub repository.
There are many improvements in LLVM 11.0 and Clang 11.0 including continued work bringing up C++20, C17 is the default C standard, AMD Navi 2 (RDNA 2) support within the AMDGPU target, Radeon GCN offloading for OpenMP, various Intel security improvements, Flang is in tow as the LLVM Fortran compiler, support for new Arm CPUs like the Fujitsu A64FX and ThunderX3, support for new Intel instructions like SERIALIZE, and more.
We'll have up some new LLVM/Clang 11.0 compiler benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
Following their usual six month regiment, LLVM 12.0 has been under development now since August and will see the light of day around March of next year -- roughly a similar time to the debut of GCC 11.
